Three persons have been arrested in Moratuwa and Angulana areas over the possession of heroin.

The suspects have been arrested on raids conducted by the Moratuwa and Angulana police stations.

The police have discovered nearly 9 g 350 mg on the arrested suspects who are residents of Angulana and Moratuwa areas.

The three suspects are set to be presented before the Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court.