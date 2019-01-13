Mother and daughter arrested with turtle meat

Two women, who had been slaughtering a turtle for meat, have been arrested along with a stock of turtle eggs.

The arrest was made by a group of Navy personnel and the officers of Anawilundawa Range Forest Office during a foot patrol carried out in Nalladarankattuwa area, Arachchikattuwa yesterday (12).

The suspects, aged 41 and 20 years, were revealed to be mother and daughter residing in Nagul Eliya area.

The two suspects were produced before the Chilaw Magistrate Rakitha P. Abeysinghe yesterday and subsequently ordered to be remanded until tomorrow (14).

Accordingly, 25 kg of turtle meat, 211 turtle eggs, remains of the turtle and the equipment used to kill the turtle have been seized during the raid.

The haul has been handed over to the Range Forest Office in Anawilundawa for further inspection.