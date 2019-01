-

A person has been arrested by the Sooriyawewa Police Special Task Force (STF) at Baddewewa area in Sooriyawewa with live ammunition.

Reportedly, the arrest has been made at a raid based on a tip-off received by the STF officials.

Police have discovered 8 live ammunition in the possession of the arrested suspect.

Police STF stated that they handed over the suspect to the Sooriyawewa Police Station for further investigations.