New constitution is powerful  Vajira Abeywardena

Minister of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government Vajira Abeywardena stated that the new constitution is very powerful and it strengthens the government.

Addressing a public rally in Galle, he said that the new constitution is more powerful than the 1978 constitution.

He said that work is being carried out just as they gained power on 08th January and 17th August in 2015.

Abeywardena further said that the government has become more powerful now.