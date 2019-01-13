Five including constable killed in motor accidents

Five persons including a police constable have died in motor accidents that took place in several areas across the country.

These motor accidents are reported from Horana, Welipenna, Minuwangoda, Weerambugedara and Kurunegala areas, according to the Police Headquarters.

A police constable, who had been riding a motorcycle, has died in a collision with a van on Horana-Colombo road.

The accident has occurred near Weligampitiya area. The deceased constable, aged 33, had been attached to Fort Police Station.

A woman has been killed in a head-on collision involving two cars, while two others including a child sustained injuries. Reportedly, this accident has taken place near 5th-milepost in Welipenna.

A lorry and a motorcycle have collided on Yakahatuwa-Galkanda road near Kudagoda area in Minuwangoda. The 52-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in the accident.

Another person has died after the three-wheeler he had been driving veered off the road and crashed against a culvert in Weerambugedara area on Kurunegala-Negombo road.

In another motor accident, which took place on Kurunegala-Dambulla road, a 38-year-old person has passed away.

Reportedly, a motorcycle has crashed against a pedestrian and the pillion rider had died in the accident on admittance to Kurunegala Hospital.