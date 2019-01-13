Woman defrauding money by promising interest arrested

A woman, who had defrauded nearly Rs 5 million by promising a thirty percent interest in return, has been arrested by Katugastota police.

The woman in question has reportedly propagated that she receives money for a thirty percent interest and that people could earn a large sum of money through this.

Several people, believing in this propaganda, had given money amounted from Rs 50,000 to Rs 600,000 to the suspect, expecting a thirty percent interest in return. They have, reportedly, obtained money by selling their gold jewellery and through other means.

Following the complaints received in this regard, the police have subsequently uncovered that nearly 15 persons have been defrauded by the suspect.

Katugastota police have arrested the woman in connection with the incident.

After being presented to the Kandy Chief Magistrate’s Court, the suspect has been ordered to be remanded.