Navy detains 20 Indian fishermen poaching in SL waters

Sri Lanka Navy, during a special operation, apprehended 20 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters yesterday (12).

Along with the fishermen, 03 fishing trawlers belonging to them, were also apprehended by the Navy.

Accordingly, 09 fishers onboard 02 fishing trawlers were taken into custody in the seas off the Delft Island and rest of the 11 fishermen and their trawler were arrested in the sea area of Thalaimannar.

The Indian fishers were brought to the naval bases; SLNS ‘Elara’ in Kareinagar and SLNS ‘Buwaneka’ in Nachchikuda following the arrest.

Having produced them for medical tests, the 20 Indian fishers will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspectors of respective areas for further investigation.