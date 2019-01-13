New committee to probe frauds in health sector - GMOA

President Maithripala Sirisena has agreed to appoint a Presidential Commission of Inquiry to probe complaints regarding fraudulent activities in the Ministry of Health, says the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA).

Accordingly, the President has agreed to publish a gazette notification on the appointment of this special Presidential Commission of Inquiry, GMOA Secretary Dr Haritha Aluthge stated.

A discussion between the President and the GMOA was held at the President’s House last evening (12), in accordance with a prior request made by the GMOA.

He further said that several other agreements were also reached at during this meeting held with the President.

Speaking to the media following the discussion, Dr Aluthge said that they intend to reveal the corruptions that have existed in the health sector during the past seven years as well as the fraudulent acts within the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation of Sri Lanka.