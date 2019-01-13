Sajith is UNPs presidential candidate - Dilip Wedaarachchi

January 13, 2019   04:52 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The United National Party (UNP) is ready for the upcoming Presidential Election, says State Minister Dilip Wedaarachchi.

He added that the UNP has nominated Minister Sajith Premadasa for as the presidential candidate of the party.

State Minister Wedaarachchi made these comments addressing an event held in Hambantota.

Meanwhile, UPFA MP Pavithra Wanniarachchi has stated that a dire crisis has emerged within the UNP.

UPFA MP Shehan Semasinghe says that opinions on the candidature of Presidential Election should not be expressed.

