No Panda-Samurai bonds have been signed before  Bandula

It has now become difficult to predict whether Sri Lankan Rupee would hit the 200-mark against the US dollar, says MP Bandula Gunawardena.

Addressing a press conference held today (13), MP Gunawardena said that if the country’s economy has fallen, borrowing loans from foreign countries would not be possible.

Meanwhile, MP Harsha de Silva had recently commented on the signing of ‘Panda’ and ‘Samurai’ bonds with China and Japan.

In response to this, MP Gunawardena stated that after receiving independence Sri Lanka has not signed a bond as such in its history.

The current situation of the country is the greatest financial crisis of this year, MP Gunawardena added.