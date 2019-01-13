Body of Indian fisherman recovered by Navy

-

A dead body of an Indian fisherman has been recovered by the Navy, during a search conducted in the sea area off the Delft Island today (13), stated Navy.

It has been identified that the deceased is Karuppaiah Munnasami aged 55 from Ramanathapuram, India. As of now, the Navy is rushing the dead body to the shore in order to hand it over to the Jaffna Police.

During this search operation, the Navy rescued 08 more Indian fishers and handed over them to the Kankesanthurei Police after administrating prompt first aid to the rescued persons.

Meanwhile, the Navy spotted over 500 Indian trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters, close to the Delft Island, last night (12th January) and seized 02 trawlers and arrested 09 Indian fishers who trespassed on Sri Lankan territorial waters.

Further, it was observed that the Indian fishing poachers who trespassed on Sri Lankan territorial waters had caused severe damage to fishing nets and other gear of local fishermen in the region as well.