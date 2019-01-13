Sri Lankan in custody over fatal stabbing of compatriot in Maldives

Sri Lankan in custody over fatal stabbing of compatriot in Maldives

January 13, 2019   10:30 pm

-

A Sri Lankan man was arrested over the fatal stabbing of a fellow national Thursday (10) night in the Ellaidhoo Maldives Resort.

According to media reports, the 24-year-old male victim was stabbed during a fight between the two construction workers in the Alif Alif atoll resort operated by Sri Lanka’s Cinnamon Group, the hotel chain of the John Keells conglomerate.

Following his arrest Thursday night, the 39-year-old suspect was remanded to police custody for 15 days by the magistrate court on the island of Mahibadhoo in Alif Dhaal atoll.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories