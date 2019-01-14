A new President will be declared by end of 2019 - Basil

The National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Basil Rajapaksa says that he is prepared to produce a new President from the SLPP-led coalition by the end of the year 2019.

He said that he looks forward to the youth’s energy and participation in rebuilding the collapsed country.

Basil Rajapaksa made these comments at an SLPP meeting held in Mahara, today (13).

Stating that this was not just a mere statement, he pointed out that the one-year-old SLPP was able to beat the 72 years old UNP, the 67 years old SLFP and the 53 years old JVP by not allowing them to win at least one division from one district at the local government elections.

Rajapaksa avowed that SLPP is able to win 19 districts at any upcoming election.

Acknowledging that he had no intention of acquiring or continuing the past 51-day government, SLPP National Organizer said that their fight is now not with Ranil, Sajith or Navin, but only with international conspirators.