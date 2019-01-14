Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara is slated to appear before the Government Analyst’s Department at 9.30 a.m. this morning (14).

This is with regard to an ongoing investigation on the alleged VIP assassination plan based on a revelation made by the Director (Operations) of the Anti Corruption Movement Namal Kumara.

Reportedly, this is the first time that the IGP was informed to appear before the Government Analyst’s Department regarding the investigations on VIP assassination plan.

The purpose of summoning the IGP to the Government Analyst’s Department is to obtain his voice samples for the investigations on the telephone conversations revealed by Namal Kumara pertaining to the VIP assassination plan.