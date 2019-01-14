Youth murdered for assaulting a tuk-driver
A youth has been murdered by a sharp weapon at Tannipandaladi area in Point Pedro, last night (13), stated the Police.
The murdered youth had, reportedly, assaulted a three-wheeler driver and the youth has been murdered as a result, according to the Police.
The deceased is a 22-year-old male from Katkovalam in Point Pedro.
The persons responsible have been identified and Point Pedro Police are conducting investigations to arrest them.