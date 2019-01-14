E-Health cards to be issued from February

Issuing e-Health cards for the whole population of the country would commence from February onwards, says the Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Rajitha Senaratne.

Accordingly, the first phase of this programme will be implemented at Kalutara General Hospital and Bandaragama District Hospital.

This programme is carried out by the same company that had launched the e-Health card distribution in Andhra Pradesh, India.

Issuance of e-Health cards allows a patient to get treated by any doctor across the country without delay, as the patient’s full records are inserted in the e-Health card, the Health Minister stated.

The e-Health card was introduced to Sri Lanka at the 71st anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO), held at Nelum Pokuna Theatre with the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena, on the 7th of April 2018.

Introducing this new technology helps provide an efficient service to the public, Minister Senaratne further said.

Meanwhile, computerizing hospital records is being carried out successfully across the country and nearly 500 hospitals have completely computerized their records as of now, the Minister added.

Computerizing hospital records was commenced at the Horana Base Hospital in 2015.