21-year-old arrested while transporting Ice

-

An individual, who had been transporting ‘Ice’ also known as Crystal Methamphetamine, has been arrested by the Mundalama Police.

The arrest was made by the officers of the traffic division of Mundalama Police yesterday (13), who had inspected a car on suspicion.

The police have also seized a car that had been rented out by the suspect from Puttalam area.

The 21-year-old suspect is revealed to be charged for possession and transportation of Cannabis on previous occasions.

Reportedly, the suspect had fled when the police tried to search the car.

However, police pursuit had forced the suspect to abandon the car in the Udappuwa police division.

Subsequently, the police dogs have uncovered 3g 650mg of ‘Ice’ hidden inside the car.

The suspect was later arrested by the police and he is to be produced before the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court.