Presidential election most likely next  Akila

January 14, 2019   01:06 pm

General Secretary of UNP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that the upcoming election would most probably be a presidential election.

Addressing a UNP meeting in Nikaweratiya area, he says that he is 500 percent sure that his party would win the presidential election.

He said that the UNP has the ability to win the presidential, general and provincial council elections and establish a 10-year strong government as opposed to the current obstructive program.

They will acquire that power through a broad organization and only PM Ranil Wickremesinghe is able to attain this, further said Kariyawasam.

Meanwhile, the President, yesterday (13), has requested SLFP electoral organizers to prepare for provincial elections before a Presidential election.

