302kg of sea cucumber seized in Mannar

January 14, 2019   01:38 pm

-

A group of Navy personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command has seized a stock of sea cucumber during a foot patrol carried out on the Mannar beach.

Reportedly, the haul had contained 302kg of sea cucumber packed into 12 sacks and hidden inside a dinghy boat.

The stock of sea cucumber and the dinghy boat have been taken into custody along with an Outboard Motor (OBM).

The haul has been handed over to the Customs Office in Jaffna for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories