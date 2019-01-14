302kg of sea cucumber seized in Mannar

-

A group of Navy personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command has seized a stock of sea cucumber during a foot patrol carried out on the Mannar beach.

Reportedly, the haul had contained 302kg of sea cucumber packed into 12 sacks and hidden inside a dinghy boat.

The stock of sea cucumber and the dinghy boat have been taken into custody along with an Outboard Motor (OBM).

The haul has been handed over to the Customs Office in Jaffna for further investigations.