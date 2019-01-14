Kelani Bridge entry temporarily closed tomorrow
January 14, 2019 02:04 pm
Vehicular traffic on the road from the New Kelani bridge entry towards the Kelanitissa Roundabout will be restricted over maintenance activities.
The route will be closed from 8 am to 5 pm, tomorrow (15), according to the Police.
Reportedly, the road will be closed due to the installation of high-voltage power cables.
All heavy vehicles en route from Katunayake to Colombo on the expressway are requested to use the Peliyagoda interchange, stated the Police.