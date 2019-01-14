Major Cannabis dealer nabbed in Avissawella

-

Four individuals, engaged in a large scale Kerala Cannabis racket, have been arrested by the Pugoda STF officers.

During this raid carried out yesterday (13), the police had managed to apprehend a major suspect in charge of distributing Kerala Cannabis to Avissawella, Ruwanwella and Dehiowita areas.

The suspect is to be produced before the Avissawella Magistrate’s Court today (14).

Meanwhile, Mount Lavinia division anti-corruption unit has raided a drug packaging operation maintained in a rented house located in Batuwandara, Piliyandala.

A 33-year-old suspect has been arrested along with 120g of heroin, drugs worth nearly Rs 2 million and a car used for transporting drugs.

The suspect is to be produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court today (14).