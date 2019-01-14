Azath Salley responds to accusations from Anula parents

The Governor of the Western Province Azath Salley says that he will not let children in his province become helpless. He mentioned this with regard to a protest conducted by the parents of Anula Vidyalaya, accusing the governor of threatening its Principal.

A Dhamma school, which was previously conducted within the premises of Anula Vidyalaya in Nugegoda, has discontinued using the school as its venue, since the 6th of January. This has been done as per the request of the Principal of Anula Vidyalaya.

As a result, yesterday (13), the Dhamma School was conducted outside on the road, in front of the school.

Governor of Western Province Azath Salley, who arrived at the scene, phoned the Principal of Anula Vidyalaya and informed her to allow the Dhamma School to be conducted within school premises.

However, a group of parents of Anula Vidyalaya launched a protest in front of the school this morning (14), accusing that Governor Salley had threatened the school’s Principal.

Parents engaged in the protest said that, while they don’t mind the Dhamma School being conducted, they prefer if it was conducted in a proper, legal manner together with concern to the students’ safety.

They also stated that they do not want interference of politicos on the matter.

This protest had resulted in heavy traffic congestion on the High Level road from Nugegoda towards Maharagama, this morning.

Responding to the accusations, Governor Salley says that it is illegal to make children sit outside on the road and hold banners and that he will allow this in his province.

“Mostly students of the Anula Vidyalaya itself attends this Dhamma school; isn’t this a good thing for them?” questions Salley, speaking at a press conference today.

As an alternative solution, Salley suggests that Anula Vidyalaya could take over the management of the Dhamma School and continue it within the school premises.

“If religion is being taught, it should be given priority. We cannot stop these things. The country is in its current state because of halting such activities”, he further said.