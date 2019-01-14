Dilshan explains why he joined SLPP

-

Sri Lanka’s former cricket captain Tillakaratne Dilshan says that he decided to join the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in order to serve the country’s young people.

Speaking to reporters following an event in Kadawatha, the former cricketer said that he has still not made a final decision as to whether he will formally enter politics and contest any elections.

However, joining with the Podujana Peramuna and helping to create a younger generation that would benefit the country is our only objective, he said.

“As people who love the country and think about the country and work, I joined this front as they are leaders with a vision to safeguard the country for us and our children,” Dilshan said.

He added that the Podujana Peramuna has a number of young leaders and that their main objective is join together with these leaders and strengthen the youth of the country.