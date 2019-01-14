Four police teams to probe Wattala shooting

Four special police investigation teams have been deployed to probe the shooting incident that took place near the Aiyyan Sapirimale Kovil Hekitta road in Wattala.

At around 3.30 p.m. yesterday (13), several unidentified persons, who had arrived in a car, had fired shots at persons travelling in another car.

The two front-seat passengers had succumbed to injuries while the female on the back seat had survived the incident.

The police have commenced investigating the incident using the CCTV footages obtained from a nearby security camera.

The police suspect that the shooting is a result of a prolonged dispute between the members of two underworld gangs identified as ‘Kelani Gumma’ based in Kochchikade and ‘Selli’ engaged in drug racketeering.

One deceased person has been identified as a 31-year-old named Steven Rajendran alias Charles. He had been a resident of Jinthupitiya area in Kotahena.

The other person is a 38-year-old named Suppayya Mathiwanan.

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at the Ragama Teaching Hospital.