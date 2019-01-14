Govt will never present a Constitution detrimental to country - Ravi

Govt will never present a Constitution detrimental to country - Ravi

January 14, 2019   05:19 pm

-

Extremists have already started acting against the new Constitution, says Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

Commenting further in this regard, the Minister stated that they would never bring forth a Constitution that is detrimental to the country.

Meanwhile, UNP MP Harshana Rajakaruna, addressing an electoral meeting of the party in Mahara, stated that it is in vain to act on a new Constitution if it cannot be passed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories