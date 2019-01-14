Govt will never present a Constitution detrimental to country - Ravi

-

Extremists have already started acting against the new Constitution, says Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

Commenting further in this regard, the Minister stated that they would never bring forth a Constitution that is detrimental to the country.

Meanwhile, UNP MP Harshana Rajakaruna, addressing an electoral meeting of the party in Mahara, stated that it is in vain to act on a new Constitution if it cannot be passed.