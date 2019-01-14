We will win every province except North  Rohitha Abeygunawardena

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) completely objects the proposal of the new constitution, says SLPP Chairman Prof. G. L. Peiris at a press conference today (14).

He says that parliamentarians, too, are not in agreement with the new constitution and that it is evident from their participation.

Peiris stated that the current government depends on the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).

Joining the press conference MP Rohitha Abeygunawadena said that there are disparities between the Sinhala and Tamil copies in the draft of the new constitution. He says that certain points in the English copy are not included in the Sinhala version.

The only persons who know the constitution are MPs Jayampathy Wickramaratne, M.A. Sumanthiran, the Prime Minister and the limited group of people who support him, Abeygunawardena said.

This has created a rift between the backbenchers of the UNP and other groups, he added.

Previously, they continuously stated that the elections are postponed because of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP); however, now, the President has requested the Attorney General and the Elections Commissioner to expedite holding Provincial Council elections, points out Abeygunawardena.

“Now who is delaying elections? Mr. Wickremesinghe, please answer this. We are ready forProvincial Council elections. Do not put this on the President. We will win every province except the Northern Province. We will establish provincial councils run under our Chief Ministers”, he said.