Man arrested after sexually abusing dog in Balangoda

A person from Massenna area in Balangoda has been arrested by Balangoda Police over the charges of killing a pet dog by sexually abusing it.

Reportedly, the perpetrator had stolen his neighbor’s pet dog and sexually abused the said dog at his house, last night (13).

Subsequently, the pet owner’s son had gone to the neighbor’s house to check on the cries of the dog heard from the place.

When the son he had arrived at the house, he had witnessed the suspect committing the crime and had acted to rescue the dog and take it to a veterinarian. However, the animal had succumbed to its injuries upon arrival at the vet.

The owner of the pet had informed the police on the matter, via the 119 emergency line. Accordingly, Balangoda Police had acted to arrest the perpetrator.

When the 50-year-old perpetrator was produced before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court, the Chief Magistrate ordered him to be directed to a psychiatrist to obtain a report on his mental health. He had then been produced at the judicial medical officer at the Balangoda Base Hospital before being remanded as per Chief Magistrate’s order.

The police had sent the body of the dog to the Balangoda Veterinary Officer to obtain a report.

Balangoda police are conducting further investigations on the matter.