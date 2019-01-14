Russian Defence Attaché calls on Navy Commander

January 14, 2019   09:52 pm

The Defence Attaché for the Embassy of the Russia Federation in Sri Lanka, Colonel Denis I Shkoda paid a courtesy call on Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva at the Naval Headquarters today (14).

Thereupon, Colonel Shkoda conveyed his best wishes to Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva on his assumption of office as the Commander of the Navy.

They held cordial discussions focusing on several matters of bilateral importance and mutual interest. 

Mementos were also exchanged to mark this occasion.

