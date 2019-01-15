War heroes will not be taken to any court - Thalatha

January 14, 2019   11:33 pm

Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Thalatha Athukorala says that the soldiers who defended the country from terrorism will not be allowed to be taken to any court.

Certain parties are spreading false rumors saying that the country’s war heroes will be taken to courts, she stated.

Minister mentioned this attending a function held in Kahawatte area in Ratnapura.

Further speaking she said that, if state officials fail to perform their duties properly, action will be taken in accordance with existing regulations.

