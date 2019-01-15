Two nabbed with dried seahorses and shark fins

Two persons have been arrested in Uchchamuniya area in Kalpitiya along with a stock of dried seahorses and shark fins.

Reportedly, they had smuggled the haul into the country from India via sea routes.

The suspects were taken into custody based on a tip-off received by the Kalpitiya police.

The police have seized 130kg of dried seahorses and 500kg of shark fins in possession of the suspects.

The suspects, residents of Kalpitiya and Pallivasalthurai areas, are to be produced before the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court today (15).