Two nabbed with dried seahorses and shark fins

Two nabbed with dried seahorses and shark fins

January 15, 2019   09:53 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Two persons have been arrested in Uchchamuniya area in Kalpitiya along with a stock of dried seahorses and shark fins.

Reportedly, they had smuggled the haul into the country from India via sea routes.

The suspects were taken into custody based on a tip-off received by the Kalpitiya police.

The police have seized 130kg of dried seahorses and 500kg of shark fins in possession of the suspects.

The suspects, residents of Kalpitiya and Pallivasalthurai areas, are to be produced before the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court today (15).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories