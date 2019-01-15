Illegal sand miner hits four police officers with tractor

Illegal sand miner hits four police officers with tractor

January 15, 2019   10:58 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Four police officers, who had been on a raid to seize an illegal sand mining racket, have sustained injuries as a suspect had hit the police officers with a tractor and fled the scene.

The four police officers along with a police inspector had carried out a raid in Kodikamam area in Jaffna last night (14) based on a tip-off received regarding an illegal sand mining racket in the area.

Noticing the police officers, an illegal sand miner had fled the scene in a tractor after causing injuries to the police officers.

Jaffna security forces stated that one of the officers had sustained critical injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the ICU of Jaffna Hospital.

The tractor in question has already been seized by the police.

Kodikamam Police stated that further investigations are being carried out to apprehend the driver who had caused the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories