Illegal sand miner hits four police officers with tractor

Four police officers, who had been on a raid to seize an illegal sand mining racket, have sustained injuries as a suspect had hit the police officers with a tractor and fled the scene.

The four police officers along with a police inspector had carried out a raid in Kodikamam area in Jaffna last night (14) based on a tip-off received regarding an illegal sand mining racket in the area.

Noticing the police officers, an illegal sand miner had fled the scene in a tractor after causing injuries to the police officers.

Jaffna security forces stated that one of the officers had sustained critical injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the ICU of Jaffna Hospital.

The tractor in question has already been seized by the police.

Kodikamam Police stated that further investigations are being carried out to apprehend the driver who had caused the incident.