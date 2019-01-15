Indian defrauding money by promising foreign jobs arrested

-

An Indian national has been arrested in Hendala, Wattala for defrauding over Rs 1 million by promising foreign employment opportunities.

The suspect was arrested in a raid carried out by the officers of the Colombo Fraud Investigation Bureau following a tip-off received in this regard.

The 30-year-old suspect had, reportedly, defrauded over Rs 1 million from several people by promising them employment opportunities in foreign countries.

The suspect was presented before the Fort Magistrate’s Court and released on bail subsequently.

The case will be taken up for hearing again on the 4th of February, the police said.