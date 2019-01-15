Indian defrauding money by promising foreign jobs arrested

Indian defrauding money by promising foreign jobs arrested

January 15, 2019   12:32 pm

-

An Indian national has been arrested in Hendala, Wattala for defrauding over Rs 1 million by promising foreign employment opportunities.

The suspect was arrested in a raid carried out by the officers of the Colombo Fraud Investigation Bureau following a tip-off received in this regard.

The 30-year-old suspect had, reportedly, defrauded over Rs 1 million from several people by promising them employment opportunities in foreign countries.

The suspect was presented before the Fort Magistrate’s Court and released on bail subsequently.

The case will be taken up for hearing again on the 4th of February, the police said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories