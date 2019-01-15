Cabinet looks into issues of National Schools principals

President Maithripala Sirisena has, today (15), inquired into the transfer of principals who have been serving in the same school for eight years and the prolonged issue of not appointing graded principals for many national schools.

The President has, reportedly, made this inquiry at the Cabinet meeting held today (15).

Accordingly, Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has stated that this issue has been created by not making recruitments and promotions in accordance with a proper procedure for many years.

The Minister added that he has taken measures to recruit new graded officers and instructed the officials to publish gazette notifications in this regard, to issue promotions systematically and to hold interviews to make recruitments for national schools.

Concurrent with this, a decision was taken to transfer the principals who have served in one school for eight years, the Education Minister has further said.

It was reported that the Cabinet meeting has also focused on several principals pressurizing the Education Ministry over the relevant transfers.

However, the Cabinet headed by President and Prime Minister has unanimously agreed to implement this policy decision taken by the Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

Reportedly, President Sirisena has appreciated the Education Minister’s emphasis on the importance of directly implementing these policy decisions without being subject to any pressurization.