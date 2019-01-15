Two youths killed by drowning in Vavuniya

Two youths, who had been bathing in a lake located in Iratta Periyakulam, Vavuniya have died after drowning this afternoon (15).

A group of six youths, aged between 18-20 years, had arrived at the lake, however, two of them had drowned after slipping into the lake from a rock.

Remains of one youth have been recovered, while a search operation is being carried out to uncover the body of the other youth.

Iratta Periyakulam Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.