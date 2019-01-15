Tamil parties contributing to new constitution is historic  Kiriella

-

Minister Lakshman Kiriella says that for the first time in the Sri Lankan history parties representing minorities have submitted their suggestions for the draft of a new constitution.

Addressing a function in Kandy, the Minister further stated that the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), too, has agreed to the unitary state concept.

Stating that the new constitution is currently a topic of conversation, Kiriella pointed out that Sirimavo Bandaranaike and J. R. Jayawardena, too, created new constitutions. However, at both times, the support of Tamil parties wasn’t available, he said.

For the first time after independence, Tamil parties are offering their support in drafting a new constitution and this is historic, said Kiriella.

Minister affirms that there has been no discussion on a federal constitution or a merger of the North and East. He says that TNA has agreed to the concept of a unitary state, for the first time ever.

Therefore, the parliament has been presented with not a constitution but a proposal, he added.