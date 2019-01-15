SLPP ready to go to courts over elections  S.M. Chandrasena

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is ready to go to courts to demand the holding of elections, says UPFA Parliamentarian S.M. Chandrasena.

Addressing a press conference in Anuradhapura, he said people lose their universal franchise as the elections get delayed.

Emphasizing the need to hold Provincial Council elections, MP Chandrasena stated that this delay has also violated a human right.

The government is in fear as the nearly 80 percent of the victory of the previous election was claimed by the Pohottuwa, the Parliamentarian added.