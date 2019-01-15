Japanese defense ship arrives at Hambantota port

-

Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force ship ‘Ikazuchi’ has arrived at the port of Hambantota today (15) on a goodwill visit, Sri Lanka Navy stated.

The ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions, on her arrival.

Subsequently, the Mission Commander, Captain Ryoko Azuma, accompanied by the Commanding Officer and a host of officers of the ship, paid a courtesy call on Commander Southern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera at the Southern Naval Command Headquarters. They have held cordial discussions focused on enhancing of mutual cooperation.

The Deputy Area Commander of Southern Naval Command, Commodore Ranjith Premarathne and the Defence Attaché of the Embassy of Japan in Sri Lanka, Captain Atsuhiro Morore were also present on this occasion.

During the three-day official visit, the ship’s crew is scheduled to visit popular tourist destinations and participate in several special events organized by the Sri Lanka Navy in a bid to enhance camaraderie between two forces.