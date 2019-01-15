More CCTV footage of Wattala shooting incident

-

More CCTV footage containing the recent shooting incident that took place near the Aiyyan Sapirimale Kovil Hekitta road in Wattala have been uncovered.

At around 3.30 p.m. on Sunday (13), several unidentified persons, who had arrived in a car, had fired shots at persons travelling in another car.

The two front-seat passengers had succumbed to injuries while the female on the back seat had survived the incident.

The police had commenced investigating the incident using the CCTV footages obtained from a nearby security camera.

Four special police investigation teams were also deployed to probe the shooting incident that took place near the Aiyyan Sapirimale Kovil Hekitta road in Wattala.

The police suspect that the shooting is a result of a prolonged dispute between the members of two underworld gangs identified as ‘Kelani Gumma’ based in Kochchikade and ‘Selli’ engaged in drug racketeering.