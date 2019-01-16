Definite victory for UNP candidate at presidential polls - Ranjith Madduma Bandara

-

Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara says that the candidate of United National Party will claim a definite victory at the upcoming presidential election.

The Minister stated this addressing an event held in Monaragala.

Certain politicians, even some members of Rajapaksa family, are unable to contest for polls as a result of their dual citizenship, Minister Madduma Bandara added.

As the members of Pohottuwa keep disputing among themselves, the UNP members will do their share of work, the Minister further said.