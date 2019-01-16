New Constitution is not necessary - Asgiri Chapter Mahanayake Thero

January 16, 2019   12:07 am

Holding the elections is important at the moment, not bringing forth a new Constitution, says the Mahanayake of the Asgiri Chapter Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero.

Mahanayake Thero stated this during a discussion held with the State Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene yesterday (15).

The State Minister, arriving at Kandy last morning, had paid a visit to Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero to invoke blessings.

Mahanayake Thero has further said, what people expect the most is the provincial council elections and the Presidential election rather than a new Constitution.

Accordingly, the State Minister has responded that they have no issue on holding elections.

Mahanayake Thero has also emphasized that expediting the provincial council elections is of utmost importance at the moment.

