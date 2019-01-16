Sri Lanka-Philippines bilateral talks today

-

Bilateral discussions between President Maithripala Sirisena and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte are scheduled to take place today (16).

President Sirisena left for the Philippines last morning (15) for a five-day state visit at the invitation of the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, President’s Media Division stated.

During his visit to the Philippines, the President is expected to further strengthen the political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries and it is also expected to sign new MoUs in this regard.

President Sirisena also scheduled to visit the Asian Development Bank Headquarters in Manila and the International Rice Research Institute in Los Baños and the President will hold bilateral discussions with the President of the Asian Development Bank Takehiko Nakao.

Diplomatic relations were established between Sri Lanka and the Philippines in 1961, with the Government of the Philippines opening a legation in Colombo.

During his visit to the Philippines, the President also expected to obtain many economic and developmental benefits to Sri Lanka, the PMD stated.