Cannot reduce bus fares despite fuel price slash  LPBOA

The government has brought forward the new Carbon tax without any scientific basis, stated the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA).

Chairman of the Association, Gemunu Wijeratne, says that the new Carbon tax and the Vehicle Emission Test are both the same, as the Vehicle Emission Testing too issues a tax on Carbon emission.

The government is attempting to issue a tax for the same reason twice, and therefore, this new Carbon Tax should be immediately halted, he stated.

He mentioned this addressing a press conference held yesterday (15). Wijeratne speaking on the fuel price formula at the press conference said that there is no meaning behind the fuel price formula.

According to the Chairman, bus fares cannot be reduced just because fuel prices got cut down by Rs 2 and this has created the government a daily loss of Rs 20 million.