Finance Minister calls on IMF Chairperson

Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera called on Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director and Chairperson of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), at Washington, United States of America.

Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy and Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution Dr. Harsha de Silva, too joined the meeting.

The meeting was conducted with regard to a possible resumption of an IMF reform program in Sri Lanka.

Minister Samaraweera, tweeting on the meeting, stated that the discussions held with the IMF Managing Director were productive and Sri Lanka will remain committed to progressive economic reforms.

A team from IMF will visit Sri Lanka in February 2019 to resume discussions, according to the Finance Minister.