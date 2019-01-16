University cut-off marks released in May

January 16, 2019   12:36 pm

Cut-off marks for the Advanced Level examination 2018 for university entrance will be released by the end of May, stated the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The re-scrutinized results of the examination will be released prior to the release of the cut-off marks, according to the Chairman of UGC Mohan de Silva.

The list of cut-off marks for university admission will be based on the re-scrutinized results and the overall results of the Advanced Level examination, the UGC Chairman added.

Meanwhile, the submission of applications for re-scrutiny of results will conclude today (16).

