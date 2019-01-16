If serving President is contesting, Prez polls can be held any time  Dinesh

-

There are provisions in the constitution allowing Presidential elections to be held at any time if the serving President is contesting, says MP Dinesh Gunawardena.

Commenting to the media in Padukka last evening (16), MP pointed out that, although, many months have passed since the terms of all Provincial Councils except South and Western Provinces have expired, the government continues to delay elections.

Gunawardena says it has been 1.5 years since the time to hold elections have passed.

According to him, the Prime Minister failingly attempted to postpone elections by changing the law. A time period of two months was given to the Prime Minister to produce a report on it last September, however, the Prime Minister still hasn’t delivered, added the MP.