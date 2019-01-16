Fake Ayurvedic doctor nabbed with narcotic pills

-

A fraudulent medical clinic has been raided in Weerasooriya Kanda area in Pasyala, at around 12 p.m. yesterday (15).

The officers of Weeragula Police had made the arrest acting upon a tip-off received in this regard.

An individual feigning as a fake Ayurvedic doctor has been taken into custody along with nearly 400,000 narcotic pills and tablets.

The arrestee is revealed to be a 59-year-old residing in Pamunuwatta, Mirigama.

The suspect is to be produced before the Attanagalla Magistrate’s Court today (16).

Weeragula Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.