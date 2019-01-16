Fake Ayurvedic doctor nabbed with narcotic pills
January 16, 2019 04:55 pm
A fraudulent medical clinic has been raided in Weerasooriya Kanda area in Pasyala, at around 12 p.m. yesterday (15).
The officers of Weeragula Police had made the arrest acting upon a tip-off received in this regard.
An individual feigning as a fake Ayurvedic doctor has been taken into custody along with nearly 400,000 narcotic pills and tablets.
The arrestee is revealed to be a 59-year-old residing in Pamunuwatta, Mirigama.
The suspect is to be produced before the Attanagalla Magistrate’s Court today (16).
Weeragula Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.