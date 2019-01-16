President Sirisena meets Philippine President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has met with the President of Philippines Rodrigo Duterte a short while ago. Bi-lateral discussions between the two countries are currently underway.

President Sirisena left for the Philippines last morning (15) for a five-day state visit at the invitation of the Philippines President.

During his visit to the Philippines, the President is expected to further strengthen the political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries and it is also expected to sign new MoUs in this regard.

President Sirisena also scheduled to visit the Asian Development Bank Headquarters in Manila and the International Rice Research Institute in Los Baños and the President will hold bilateral discussions with the President of the Asian Development Bank Takehiko Nakao.

Diplomatic relations were established between Sri Lanka and the Philippines in 1961, with the Government of the Philippines opening a legation in Colombo.

President Sirisena also expected to obtain many economic and developmental benefits to Sri Lanka, President’s Media Division stated.