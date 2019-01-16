Dr. Padeniya is with goal of becoming minister  Rajitha

January 16, 2019   06:01 pm

Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne says that President informed him on how a Presidential Committee can be appointed against a Ministry.

He mentioned this today (16), with regard to a meeting held between the President and the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA).

He says that he inquired the President Maithripala Sirisena on how to appoint a presidential committee against a ministry instead of a government.

Senaratne says that the GMOA has become a pawn of a certain political party and spreads misinformation regarding meetings held with the President.

One of the GMOA members is with the goal of becoming a minister and that is GMOA President Dr Anuruddha Padeniya, he further said.

