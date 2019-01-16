Five MoUs signed between Sri Lanka and Philippines

January 16, 2019   06:52 pm

Five Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) were signed between Sri Lankan and the Philippines on educations, tourism, agricultural and economic corporation, stated the President’s Media Division.

This was following bilateral discussions held between President Maithripala Sirisena and the President of Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, earlier today (16).

President Sirisena is currently on a five-day state visit at the invitation of the Philippines President.

