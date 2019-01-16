The best decision the President has taken was appointing Suren Ragawan as the Governor of the Northern Province, stated Ven. Meegahajandure Wimala Thero of Naga Vihara in Jaffna.

Aiming to promote religious coexistence in North, Northern Province Governor called on leaders of all religions in Northern Province.

Following a visit to Ven. Meegahajandure Wimala Thero and Ven. Namadagala Padmakitti Thero, the Governor Ragawan called on the Bishop of Jaffna, who informed him of the issues faced by the innocent public in the North and requested for prompt solutions. He then visited the Nallur and Nagapooshani Amman Kovils where he obtained blessings by holding special Poojas.

The Governor then held a special discussion with Ven. Meegahajandure Wimala Thero of Naga Vihara, especially with regard to curbing the drug menace in the Province.

The Thero stated that he expects the support and the blessings of the governor for a program underway by all religious leaders of the area to eliminating the threat of drugs from the Northern Province.

Responding to the Thero, Governor Ragawan stated that he will dedicate to the cause under the President’s drug prevention program and that he will count on the support from the religious leaders’ for the task.

Governor further stated that plans are underway to hold awareness programs to save the children and the youth in the North from the drug menace.